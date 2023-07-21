Hull KR V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is the key information ahead of this Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final

The two teams will battle it out for a place at Wembley on August 12.

Wigan will be looking to reach the final for the second consecutive year, after winning the competition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.

Here’s some of the key information:

Hull KR and Wigan Warriors go to head-to-head at Headingley for a place in the Challenge Cup final

The opposition

Hull KR head into the semi-final tie with Wigan on the back of a golden point victory over Leeds Rhinos at this weekend’s venue.

Brad Schneider kicked a winning drop goal in additional time to give the Robins the victory against Rohan Smith’s side.

Prior to that, they had lost back-to-back games, including the Hull derby against the Black and Whites.

The pre-match press event took place at Headingley on Tuesday

They booked their place in the final four of the Challenge Cup with a 28-10 win over Salford Red Devils at Craven Park.

Ryan Hall, Tanguy Zenon, Kane Linnett, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Dean Hadley all went over for tries in the victory.

The coach

Willie Peters is the man at the helm of the Robins.

Before taking the job at Craven Park, he had previously been an assistant at Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights.

As a player he enjoyed time in both Australia and England, with his clubs in the Northern Hemisphere including Gateshead Thunder, Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings.

Key men

Ryan Hall continues to be an important player for the Robins, with nine tries under his belt in Super League so far this season.

They also have a strong number of players in their pack, including George King, who will be coming up against his brother Toby.

Previous meetings

The two teams have met twice at Craven Park this season.

In the most recent meeting, Liam Farrell completed a hat-trick in additional time to give Wigan a 26-22 victory.

A last minute diving try from Abbas Miski was required to level the scores and take the fixture to golden point.

Meanwhile, Liam Marshall was also among the scorers in the game, with the winger crossing for a brace.

In the meeting prior to that, it was Hull KR who came out on top with a 27-18 win over Peet’s side.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall crossed for a hat-trick in Peters’ first game as Robins’ head coach.

The clubs met on three occasions last season, with the first also coming on the opening weekend.

Wigan came away from Craven Park with a 24-10 victory, which saw Jake Bibby and Marshall both go over for braces.

The Warriors were victorious again later in the year when the pair went head-to-head at the DW Stadium.

Marshall was once again on the scoresheet, going over for a hat-trick- as did Bevan French.

Mike Cooper, Kai Pearce-Paul and Patrick Mago all claimed tries as well.

In the third game between the two, a youthful Wigan side were defeated 38-28 in East Yorkshire.

Form guide

Hull KR- W L L W W

Wigan Warriors- W L W W W

Challenge Cup history

The Warriors have met Hull KR nine times in Challenge Cup history.

During that time they have only lost once to the Robins in the competition.

Their first clash was a 25-6 victory in the quarter-finals in 1953, and the most recent being a 28-10 win in round six in 2018.

Two of their Challenge Cup meetings were also in semi-finals in Leeds.

Wigan overcame Rovers 19-8 at Headingley in 1970, before beating them 18-11 at Elland Road 15 years later.

Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final

It’s also the semi-finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup this weekend.

As part of a double-header at Headingley, Wigan Warriors take on Leeds Rhinos in the first game of the afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm).

Kris Ratcliffe’s side conceded 44 second half points in a 52-0 defeat to this weekend’s opponents earlier this month and will be hoping for an improved display.

They booked their place in the semi-finals with a 46-10 victory over Huddersfield Giants at Robin Park Arena.

Kaitlin Hilton went over for a brace, while Rachel Thompson, Anna Davies, Molly Jones, Grace Banks, Vicky Molyneux, Mary Coleman and Holly Speakman were also on the scoresheet.

Wigan head into this weekend’s game on the back of a 20-12 victory over Warrington Wolves.

Meanwhile, Leeds drew 12-12 with York in their last outing.

Where to watch

The women’s semi-final is available to stream on BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, the men’s tie between Wigan and Hull KR is being broadcast live on BBC Two with coverage starting from 4.30pm.

Elsewhere this weekend

Sunday’s action start with Wigan Warriors Wheelchair reserves taking on Bradford Bull Wheelchair at Sedbergh Sports Centre (K.O. 10.30am).

Meanwhile, the club’s reserves are also on the road this weekend.

John Winder’s side travel to the capital to take on London Broncos reserves at Richmond Athletic Ground (K.O. 1pm).

The Warriors currently sit third in the table on 15 points, with two games in hand on the teams above them.

They are yet to lose this season and produced a 42-12 victory over Salford Red Devils in their most recent outing.

Final thoughts

Both sides will certainly be up for the battle on Sunday afternoon.

Wigan will have to be at their best if they want to book a place in next month’s final at Wembley.

They’ve already discovered this season just how tough a side Hull KR are.