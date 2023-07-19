Matty Peet shares Wigan Warriors' determination to give outgoing chairman Ian Lenagan a 'fitting' ending

It has been announced that the current owner will officially resign on November 30, with Mike Danson announced as his successor.

Peet states Lenagan will go down as one of the greatest leaders in the club’s history, as the Warriors prepare to take on Hull KR at Headingley this weekend for a place in next month’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

“The players and Ian have a really close relationship,” he said.

Matty Peet

“Some of them have been with him for most of his journey.

“There’s healthy respect for what he’s led the club through- both the highs and the lows.

“There’s been some big games and some really successful signings, but he’s also led us through challenges like Covid.

“Everyone understands how much he’s committed to the club, financially obviously, but also in terms of emotion and dedication.

Ian Lenagan will step down as Wigan Warriors owner at the end of the season

“Where the club was at, both on and off the field, when he picked it up, and where he’ll leave it, will be the biggest indication of his impact.

“History will remember Ian Lenagan as one of the greatest leaders in the history of the club, and rightfully so.

“He’s also made his mark on the game as a whole.

“I know internally we try to make decisions that are the best for Wigan, but he always has the bigger picture in mind.

“It would be fitting if we could get him to at least one more final, and we may as well take the opportunity this week to try and do it.”

Peet is expecting a tough test against Hull KR at Headingley on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 5pm).

Wigan have already faced the Robins twice this season- with both fixtures proving challenging.

In the first meeting, the East Yorkshire club claimed a 27-18 victory, while the Warriors needed golden point to pick up a win in the most recent clash.

“They’ve outplayed us twice,” Peet stated.

“They beat us in all the important areas, they’re just a real high quality team.

“Anything less than our best performance of the season then we will not be in the final.

“They are a team striving for consistency like everyone else, but if we don’t produce a 80-minute high quality display then we’ll fall short.

“There’ll be no surprises, we know what they’re about.

“They’ve got some outstanding individuals, which they’ve had for quite a while.

“Willie (Peters) has instilled a real team first mentality- their effort areas, physicality and energy is up there with anyone in the competition.

“If we don’t get our fundamentals right on Sunday afternoon, it doesn't matter what we’ve done in the past, we’ll be watching the final on tele, and that’s our worst nightmare.”

The men’s semi-final at Headingley is the second part of a double-header.