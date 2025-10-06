Wigan Warriors stalwart Carys Marsh lifts the Women's Super League trophy

Wigan Warriors Women capped off a fairytale season by lifting the Women’s Super League trophy – and stalwart Carys Marsh couldn’t hide her emotion after completing a historic quadruple.

In a season that saw the Warriors lift all four trophies that were on offer to them – the Challenge Cup, Nines title, League Leaders’ Shield and now the Grand Final – Marsh reflected on a truly unprecedented season.

"It feels really good,” beamed Marsh. “I don’t know what to say! It was a tough game, but it was just awesome, and the crowd was amazing, over 5,000 people here, it was crazy. So good.”

It was a pulsating contest between rivals Wigan and St Helens at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, with a crowd of 5,108 watching on – a record attendance for a Women’s Super League Grand Final.

Speaking to Wigan Today after their trophy lift, Marsh paid tribute to both teams for contributing to a pulsating finale.

"I think that is something we prepped for,” she added. “We knew it would be a tough game and Saints had plenty to throw at us, but we stuck to our processes and focused on us, and we got the win as a result."

The Warriors have etched their names into the women’s rugby league history books, having become the first team to secure all four trophies available in a single season.

"We’ve worked for it for a long time, and we came quite close last year, and I can’t believe the success we’ve had this year,” Marsh smiled.

Marsh is one of Wigan’s longest-serving players, having arrived from rivals Saints ahead of the 2019 campaign, with the Wales international having wrapped up her eighth season in cherry and white.

The 28-year-old has seen first-hand the progression the Warriors Women have made, with the club now bearing the fruit of their pathways.

"I think it’s the investment,” she reflected. “Maybe those systems were in place anyway, but there was more investment, and now that the time has passed, we’re now seeing the players come through the academy system and make it into the first-team... It’s amazing, and these players are outstanding, they are so young and are from Wigan, that’s the best thing!”