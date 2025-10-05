Wigan Warriors duo Vicky Molyneux (left) and Georgia Wilson (right) lift the Women's Super League trophy

Wigan Warriors have etched their names into the women’s rugby league history books, having become the first team to win all four trophies on offer in a single season.

The Warriors clinched their first Super League title since 2018 on Sunday evening, having beaten rivals St Helens 16-12 in front of a strong crowd of 5,108 at the Brick Community Stadium – a record attendance for a Women’s Super League Grand Final.

Having already lifted the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Nines title this year, Denis Betts’ young and talented side capped off a flawless campaign with the Grand Final – and the coach was full of pride as he reflected on an unprecedented feat.

"The consistency we’ve had this year for the age of the group has been outstanding,” beamed Betts.

"We weren’t expecting it to be at that level… We worked really hard at it, but I was expecting a couple more blips because of the age of the group. To be where they are is a real testament to the group itself because it’s a really young group.”

Betts has been named Coach of the Year in the Women’s Super League following a trophy-laden 2025, and he just wants his side to stay in the present and enjoy the moment when reflecting on the success they’ve had.

"My job is to keep a level head, to keep on track and to work to our processes,” he explained. “I just keep an eye on them, making sure they are focused, and I want them to enjoy the occasion.

"Nobody will ever do this again, nobody is ever going to do what this group has done again, nobody will get a chance to win a first title again. They might do it twice or do it three times, but they’ll never get a chance to do it for the first time again.

“They’ve got to enjoy the moment. It’s easy to think about what’s next and where we go, but we’ve got to be in the moment. This is fantastic, it’s an outstanding event and an outstanding evening, we’ve broken a record crowd, we’re part of an amazing club, so it’s just an outstanding night.

"What does it mean? Well, we’ll find out tonight. We’ll sit down and talk about it, and we’ll enjoy the fact that they’ve got a bit of time to relax now. There has always been something next, but we’ve got to enjoy the moment – just enjoy what we’ve achieved and how hard they’ve worked, and have some fun with it.”

Betts also paid tribute to captain Vicky Molyneux, who brought down the curtain on a trailblazing career after helping Wigan clinch a historic quadruple.

"She constantly said to me, ‘I’m alright, I’m alright’ all week, and I knew she wasn’t alright,” Betts smiled.

“She said she’ll leave everything out there and do what’s needed, but it was just so fitting for her to do this, this year. She’d have loved to have played a bit more, but she’s picked up a couple of knocks, but it is just very fitting for her in her career to be part of this group after what she’s put in, and to come away with all those medals.”

