The coach also provided an update on veteran back-rower Willie Isa - who marked his return from a lengthy injury lay-off with his own milestone appearance.

Try scoring machine Marshall enjoyed a hat-trick in the semi-final victory that saw Warriors book their place at Old Trafford, setting up a Grand Final showdown with Catalans Dragons.

The 27-year-old crossed for a quick double inside the opening 12 minutes, with full-back Jai Field scoring his first of two in between, with the winger completing his hat-trick in the second 40.

Praising Marshall, boss Peet also shared his admiration for captain Farrell, with the pair set to lead out the Warriors at the Theatre of Dreams next Saturday.

On the 33-year-old back-rower, Peet said: “I’m so pleased for him this week that he gets to lead this team out.

“It’s what me and Faz [Farrell] discuss all the time, the two of us walking out at Old Trafford together and I do think it’ll be nice for him to have two of his best mates on the other team in Sam [Tomkins] and Micky [McIlorum].

“It’s going to be a fantastic game. For me to walk out with Liam Farell, nothing will make me prouder.”

On three-try hero Marshall, he continued: “I thought he was absolutely outstanding.

“His tries aside, the work that he did and his defensive work, his carries... I thought it was an excellent performance from Liam.

“He’s been doing that for a while now for us. Liam is a good example of hard work paying off.”

Veteran back-rower Isa, 34, made his return to action for the first time since the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR - having suffered a pectoral tear - marking his 200th Wigan game in the semi-final.

Isa’s recovery saw him picked over highly-rated youngster Junior Nsemba on the interchange bench.

“He had really high testing to make sure his pectoral muscle was stronger than ever,” Peet explained.

“Because it was an upper-body injury, his running load has never been in question.