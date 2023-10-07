Wigan Warriors player ratings as milestone man scores 10
The Warriors will face Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford next Saturday, October 14, with a 6:00pm kick-off.
Matt Peet’s side ran in seven tries to book a spot at Old Trafford for the first time since 2018 – and the first Grand Final since the behind-closed-doors showdown against St Helens in 2020 at Hull.
Here are our Wigan Warriors player ratings:
Jai Field - 9. Hard to fault the full-back. Two tries and involved in others. Close to perfection but missed a big chance to give Miski his second.
Abbas Miski - 8. A quiet-ish game, which says a lot about how good he has been, but still crossing for his 28th Super League try.
Toby King - 8. A scorer on his final home appearance for the club.
Jake Wardle - 8. His quick hands assisted Marshall’s hat-trick. A pretty solid performance.
Liam Marshall - 10. Hard not to give him full ratings after a hat-trick on his 150th appearance. His third the easiest of the lot, but he was made to work for the other two.
Bevan French - 8. Always a threat with the ball. Was inches away from scoring in first half and played a big part in the attack, assisting Marshall’s third with a precise kick to the corner.
Harry Smith - 9. A perfect record from the boot, including his 500th Super League point.
Tyler Dupree - 8. Some solid runs.
Brad O’Neill - 7. Did all that was asked of him. Didn’t go wrong, but not a stand-out.
Kaide Ellis - 8. Some very strong carries up the middle. One of his best games of the season.
Kai Pearce-Paul - 7. Always a threat with the ball in one hand.
Liam Farrell - 7. Another quiet-ish game. Still, Mr Consistent always does a job.
Morgan Smithies - 8. Another one with strong carries and solid in the middle as we’ve come to expect.
Bench
Sam Powell - 7. Came on from the bench and did his job.
Willie Isa - 7. Came on for his 200th Wigan appearance - his first game since the Challenge Cup semi-final.
Patrick Mago - 8. Some very strong carries and his fancy footwork set up Field’s second in front of the south stand.
Harvie Hill - 7. Strong enough.