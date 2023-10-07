Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Warriors will face Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford next Saturday, October 14, with a 6:00pm kick-off.

Matt Peet’s side ran in seven tries to book a spot at Old Trafford for the first time since 2018 – and the first Grand Final since the behind-closed-doors showdown against St Helens in 2020 at Hull.

Liam Marshall scored a 10 in our Wigan Warriors player ratings

Here are our Wigan Warriors player ratings:

Jai Field - 9. Hard to fault the full-back. Two tries and involved in others. Close to perfection but missed a big chance to give Miski his second.

Abbas Miski - 8. A quiet-ish game, which says a lot about how good he has been, but still crossing for his 28th Super League try.

Toby King - 8. A scorer on his final home appearance for the club.

Jake Wardle - 8. His quick hands assisted Marshall’s hat-trick. A pretty solid performance.

Liam Marshall - 10. Hard not to give him full ratings after a hat-trick on his 150th appearance. His third the easiest of the lot, but he was made to work for the other two.

Bevan French - 8. Always a threat with the ball. Was inches away from scoring in first half and played a big part in the attack, assisting Marshall’s third with a precise kick to the corner.

Harry Smith - 9. A perfect record from the boot, including his 500th Super League point.

Tyler Dupree - 8. Some solid runs.

Brad O’Neill - 7. Did all that was asked of him. Didn’t go wrong, but not a stand-out.

Kaide Ellis - 8. Some very strong carries up the middle. One of his best games of the season.

Kai Pearce-Paul - 7. Always a threat with the ball in one hand.

Liam Farrell - 7. Another quiet-ish game. Still, Mr Consistent always does a job.

Morgan Smithies - 8. Another one with strong carries and solid in the middle as we’ve come to expect.

Bench

Sam Powell - 7. Came on from the bench and did his job.

Willie Isa - 7. Came on for his 200th Wigan appearance - his first game since the Challenge Cup semi-final.

Patrick Mago - 8. Some very strong carries and his fancy footwork set up Field’s second in front of the south stand.