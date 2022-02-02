Iain Thornley hopes to be involved in more big games for Wigan Warriors during his second stint with the club

The centre previously played for the club between 2012 and 2015, winning the Challenge Cup and the Super League Grand Final.

Ahead of the new campaign, Thornley is focused on building on what he’s already done in the game.

He said: “I’ve played in those big games before, so I know what it feels like, and if we get to that stage this year, that would be great.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iain Thornley (Credit: John Baldwin)

“The main thing now is we knuckle down and train hard to get ready for round one. It was a huge draw for me to come back to Wigan, because they are always known for being in those big games.

“I was in a different situation last year, fighting at the bottom, so to have that difference is massive and something I’m looking forward to.

“Being relegated makes you think I don’t want to be in that situation again, so there is that motivation there for me.

“I’ve been in tough situations, as well as the big games under pressure, so I can look back on those seeing what I did well and what my mental state was.

“The way we train and the quality of our players, we are put into these situations on regular basis, so when it does come to it on the big stage, we should be comfortable.”

Since re-joining the club, Thornley has been blown away by what is on offer at Robin Park Arena.

“We were training in Orrell last time I was here, so this facility is new, as well as the staff and players,” he added.

“It is like a new team for me, but they have made me really welcome, and I am loving it. If anything, it has got better.

“They have tweaked things on and off the field, so it is massively improved, but that’s what you expect as rugby progresses. Everything is about striving to get better.”