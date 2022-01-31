The 22-year-old, who can play as a second rower or as a centre, heads to the Championship in the search of more first team rugby and to gain experience.

McDonnell will reunite with Leigh coach Adrian Lam, who he played under twice last season for Wigan, scoring once.

Warriors head coach Matty Peet said: “We are going to need James this season and it’s important that he is ready. Leigh provides the ideal opportunity for him to develop his game.”

James McDonnell

McDonnell spent 11 years playing for St Judes as a junior, before signing for Wigan in 2014, where he spent two years in the scholarship system.

During the 2019 academy season he was the club’s joint top-scorer, with 19 tries in as many games.

His professional debut came in September 2020, where he was part of a young Wigan side that lost 42-0 to St Helens.