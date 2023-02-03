In an interview with BBC Sport, the retired Australian international spoke about the culture of homophobia that existed during his career.

Roberts states one of the toughest periods was his stint in England during the 1986/87 season, where he played straight due to the views that was around at that time.

He said: "I had a wonderful time in Wigan and I met some wonderful people, but I became very aware very quickly that that changing room was a very homophobic place.

Ian Roberts (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"I'd come from Sydney where there were showers after the game but in England both teams would jump into a big bath together.

"Everyone would be heckling each other in there, carrying on like a bunch of gay men, but there was this real clash.

"There were some awful conversations about gay people. It was very unsafe, almost dangerous. It felt close to violence."

Roberts, who came out as gay publicly in 1995, also told the BBC about the impact Justin Fashanu’s story had on him.

"He was a hero of mine,” he added.

"I was in awe of him, completely blown away by his bravery.

"And then to see the backlash he got from fans, to see him brutalised by the English press.

"I felt beaten down myself by the way he had been treated. I didn't come out for another four years.

"My experience was so different to Justin's - I was embraced.

"I had this persona of being an aggressive player, a guy who could handle myself on the pitch - and I could. My coming out challenged people's preconceptions of gay men.

"There were elements of pushback, of course there were, but if I knew what I knew now I would have come into top-level rugby league as a gay man."

Roberts started his rugby league career with South Sydney, making his senior debut for the club as a 20-year-old, before later playing for Manly Sea Eagle and North Queensland Cowboys.

He also played in State of Origin and represented his country on a number of occasions.

