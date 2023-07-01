News you can trust since 1853
Ian Watson gives his verdict on Huddersfield Giants' defeat to Wigan Warriors

Ian Watson says Wigan Warriors made the most of their opportunities in their victory over Huddersfield Giants.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Jul 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read

Abbas Miksi went over for a brace in the 22-6 win at the DW Stadium, while Jai Field and Liam Marshall were also on the scoresheet in the 22-6 win for Matty Peet’s side.

Watson states execution ultimately proved to be the difference between the two teams.

"The scoreboard didn’t reflect the game,” he said.

"Wigan had four moments, and took their opportunities, whereas our execution wasn’t there.

"We got over the try line with Chris (McQueen) but didn’t get it down, and that was probably down to their desire and attitude to defend their goal line- which is what we needed to be a little bit better at.

"Four times they’ve come down our end, and four times they’ve posted points, just a little bit of resilience.

"It was a big step forward for us, we looked more like a team today.

"We stuck at it and there was a lot more to be positive about.

"We started to build some pressure but needed to be more clinical.

"In the last 15 minutes we looked like we could score points.

"It was probably game management from them, but if we were better with that, especially in the first half, I think it would’ve been a more even contest.

"I liked that we didn’t go into our shell, and we came back fighting- even at the backend of the game with the way we worked for each other, it was better from us.”

