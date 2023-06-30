Jai Field and Liam Marshall were also on the scoresheet in the 22-6 victory at the DW Stadium.

The Warriors have now won three games on the bounce in all competitions following their recent dip in form.

Here are some of the talking points:

Abbas Miski went over for a brace against Huddersfield

A Miski double

Miski’s brace against the Giants took his season tally up to 11 tries in all competitions.

It’s fantastic to see him get his reward for the amount of hard work he’s put in since joining Wigan.

He’s had to earn his place in the team, with his patience and commitment finally paying off.

Since coming into the team back in March he’s cemented his spot in the starting 13.

The Lebanon international is solid in both defence and attack, which has helped him to become a real fans’ favourite.

He didn’t need to produce a dramatic diving finishes for his tries in the Huddersfield win, but he remained alert on both occasions.

Surely Wigan will offer the 27-year-old a new deal for beyond this season, as his performances have been more than deserving of it.

Building momentum

It proved to be another strong display from the Warriors.

Like the game against Salford, they managed the game well, and took their chances when they came.

They were also strong defensively on the whole and worked hard as a unit.

Credit must once again go to Harry Smith for his impact on the match.

Since the victory over Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup he has been superb in the way he’s controlled things.

Compact with 12-men

Just after the hour mark, Wigan had to play 10 minutes with 12-men after Ethan Havard was sin-binned for shoulder charge.

During that time, Liam Marshall extended the lead further for Peet’s side, with the winger getting on the end of a kick to the corner from Jai Field.

As well as scoring, the Warriors were also able to keep the Giants out, with their grit and desire evident- as it was throughout.