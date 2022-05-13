Ian Watson says the Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants will have a different 'energy'

His side overcame Wigan Warriors 32-22 just weeks before the two teams meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Watson was pleased with how the Giants performed after both teams rotated players.

He said: “It was a weird game to be fair. The amount of changes both teams had made it feel like that, but I think the way our squad approached it and their mentality going into it was outstanding.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Watson

“There were some guys who stood up and showed some really good performances. The thing we spoke about today was showing how good our squad was, and that we can win even when we do make changes.

“I’m always a little bit edgy when there’s five minutes to go, because you can still score a couple. We needed to be better defensively at times, we weren’t probably working hard enough for each other. We allowed them to come back into the game.

“With the amount of changes made in this game, I see this as a separate occasion to the final. Come two weeks it’ll be a different mentality altogether.

“There will be a different type of energy buzzing around the ground.