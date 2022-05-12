The head coach states his side were “sloppy” during the game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Peet wants people to know what they get playing Wigan regardless of who they have on the pitch, after he named a rotated side for the match.

He said: “I thought Huddersfield played well and deserved the win. They were better than us throughout the whole game. I know we had times when we posted a few tries, but ultimately when it was set for set, they looked the stronger team.

Matty Peet

“They played more fluently than us and finished their sets better, so credit to them.

“All our team are full time professional and train with each other every day, so there’s no excuses. There were glimpses but I don’t think there were ever any sustained pressure to be honest.

“Glimpses don’t win games. We don’t want to be a team that plays in flashes, we want to be a club where you know what you get regardless of the names in the jersey. At times we look sloppy, and we had lapses in concentration, so we were put to the sword.

“Everyone needs to learn from tonight. I thought Logan (Astley) and Matty (Nicholson) both stood up well, and James McDonnell had some glimpses, so they will be much better for the experience. They didn’t look out of place.”

Peet was pleased to see Matty Nicholson go over for a brace in the second half and praised the work he has done while on loan with Newcastle Thunder.

“It’s kind of what we expect,” he added.

“We know the capability he has got, he’s got rugby sense which he showed with his support play. He carried strong while he was on, so hopefully we see more of him.

“It’s credit to Newcastle and the work they have done with him. He’s in there system more than he’s in ours, so it shows the benefit of what they’ve been doing.