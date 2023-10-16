‘I’m leaving Catalans a better player’ - Adam Keighran reveals off-season plans ahead of move to ‘successful’ Warriors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26-year-old scored his side’s only points from the kicking tee in the 10-2 loss against his future employers, and became only the second player to be sin-binned on the big stage following a tip tackle on NRL-bound Kai Pearce-Paul.

Ex-Wigan winger Tom Davies also etched his name into the history books having also been shown a yellow card for a professional foul on Liam Marshall in the second half, who later went on to scoring the winning try on 51 minutes.

“I’m disappointed of course, especially when we were in it the whole time,” Keighran said following Saturday’s defeat.

Adam Keighran scores a goal from a penalty for Catalans against Wigan at Old Trafford

“We had a couple of lapses in defence in the second half, but I think it was there for us. I think our start in the second half wasn’t good enough and that cost us.

“It’s always good to join a successful team, but it obviously still hurts right now, I’m still at the Dragons and we lost that game and I’m disappointed with that.”

The ex-Sydney Roosters centre joined Steve McNamara’s squad ahead of the 2023 Super League campaign and believes he is a more improved player thanks to his time in France, with the Australian set to join the DW Stadium outfit on a two-year deal ahead of 2024.

“Back home in the NRL, I was never a regular first grade player,” Keighran admitted.

“This is probably my first year that I’ve played in the top level and to sort of understand what your body requires to get through a full season, that was probably the biggest wake up call to be honest.

“I’m definitely leaving a better player, for sure.”

Keighran is set to spend the off-season back in Australia, where his pregnant partner returned to after spending the majority of the year in France.

He is now hoping to make it home in time for the arrival of his second child, a daughter, before celebrating his brother’s wedding later this month.

“I fly back to Australia, my daughter was meant to be born six days ago,” Keighran smiled.

“Hopefully I get back in time for that, it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions. My wife has done an amazing job over there with my son. We’re going well at the moment, hopefully I can get back for the birth.

“I’ll be back here after Christmas. I’ll enjoy a couple of months with family and friends and the Australian weather!”

Keighran also revealed that his future team-mates had a quick word with him following the full-time hooter inside Old Trafford, with a crowd of 58,137, in a move that will see him reunite with Kaide Ellis, having played together in Australia.

He continued: “All the boys were just saying unlucky and that they’re looking forward to next year. That’s the next step of the journey and I’ll get back to that one in the new year.