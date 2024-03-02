In-form Warriors winger Liam Marshall credits hat-trick to ‘talented’ team-mates
The Warriors backed up from their brutal World Club Challenge triumph against Penrith Panthers with a professional display against Ian Watson’s Giants, crossing for five tries.
Bevan French enjoyed his second of the season, while front-rower Tyler Dupree ensured the victory in the closing stages with a powerful charge close the line, replying to a 70th minute score from Jack Murchie.
“I’m blessed to play outside these talented players I’ve got inside of me,” Marshall said following the 30-16 result.
“To get on the end of a few tonight was good, but it’s just my job, trying to finish the tries. Credit to the lads inside.”
Huddersfield hit back either side of half-time through Elliot Wallis and Adam Swift to reduce the deficit to 18-10, but Matt Peet’s Wigan held strong despite some fatigue on show due to last Saturday’s record-equalling effort.
“Full credit to Huddersfield, they are a well structured, well coached team and we knew they wouldn’t roll away,” Marshall continued.
“I think our start to the game may have shocked them a bit, but we probably let our foot off the gas for some small periods there.
“We talked about this week backing up after the World Club Challenge and getting the win, and I think you couldn’t question our effort.
"It was maybe a bit clunky in attack and some fixes in defence, but other than that, I think it was a pretty good night.
“I’m proud to be a part of this special group.”