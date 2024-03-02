Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 27-year-old was named player of the match as Wigan extended their unbeaten streak to 13 games, backing up the impressive victory over Penrith Panthers to claim their fifth World Club Challenge.

Marshall tops the charts for tries scored in Super League with five in the early stages of the season, having crossed for a brace in the opening win against Castleford Tigers.

Liam Marshall crossed for his 13th Super League hat-trick against Huddersfield

But it isn’t only the winger’s try-scoring ability that has caught the attention of his head coach.

Marshall ran for 108 metres against Ian Watson’s Giants, only bettered by returning prop Luke Thompson with an impressive 117 metres from 16 carries.

“He scores the three tries, but there’s a carry out of our own end and he manages to get a penalty, and it changes the game,” coach Matt Peet said of Marshall post-match.

“He’s doing his job really well at both ends.

“He’ll be a bit disappointed for the try he let in with the long ball, but we’ll let him off.”

The Warriors begin their run of four consecutive away Super League games with a trip to London Broncos.

And Peet admits the newly crowned world champions won’t underestimate next week’s opponents, despite their start to the new campaign.

“I think every game deserves respect,” he said.

“They’re doing it tough, everyone can see the situation London find themselves in.