Community club Ince Rose Bridge is set to host five-time all-Ireland champions Longhorns on Saturday in the opening round of the Challenge Cup.

The club is confident that the game will go ahead, with heaters on the pitch and a number of players and volunteers helping shovel off the snow in preparation for the game, with Longhorns set to fly out to England on Saturday morning.

“We’re really excited. Last year we missed out, but the year before we had a decent run in the Challenge Cup. We’re playing an unknown side from Ireland this weekend, which is fantastic. For preparations, we’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves,” said Ince Rose Bridge head coach Darren Blakeley, with the game to kick-off at 2:00pm.

Challenge Cup action gets underway this weekend

“There’s a big buzz around the community. It’s a team from Ireland which is great to see. To draw them, it’s really good. I think we’ll get a good crowd, and the community will support well with plenty of talk around it.”

The National Conference League outfit reached the second round of the competition in 2023, defeating Wigan St Pats in the opening weekend before a mouth-watering tie against professional side Workington Town.

The winners of this weekend’s match will travel to fellow community sides Aberavon Fighting Irish or Blackbrook in the second round, with the successful club in with a chance of hosting a Super League outfit in round three with a revamped competition.

All top-flight sides will enter the competition at the third round stage, and are guaranteed to be playing a lower league club, including those from the community, away from home.

“We know what getting through to the third round actually means, but we’re not underestimating this Saturday,” added Blakeley. “We’ll focus on this weekend, then we’ll dream in the second round and go from there.”

Meanwhile, Orrell St James’ Challenge Cup opening round tie against Thatto Heath Crusaders has been postponed due to the weather, the hosts have confirmed. The two clubs, who were set to be broadcast by The Sportsman, are looking at rescheduling for the weekend of 18/19 January.

Leigh Miners Rangers’ match against Waterhead Warriors, which was set to be broadcast live by BBC Sport, has also been postponed. It has been rearranged for January 18.