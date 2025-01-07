When Wigan Warriors will find out their Challenge Cup third round opponents
The Rugby Football League have revamped the prestigious competition, with top flight clubs entering at an earlier stage than usual and unable to draw each other - guaranteed to play a lower league side away from home, with potential big-money ties for those successful in the second round.
The third round draw is set to take place on Tuesday, January 14, live on BBC iPlayer, while the road to Wembley kicks-off this weekend with the opening round of action.
Leigh Miners Rangers will take on Waterhead live on BBC iPlayer, while Orrell St James will feature on The Sportsman as they travel to National Conference League Premier Division side Thatto Heath Crusaders – both on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Ince Rose Bridge will host five-time all-Ireland champions, Longhorns on Saturday.
Those successful in the first round will find out if a Super League opponent potentially awaits in the third round, adding extra motivation to reach that stage of the competition.
