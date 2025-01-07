When Wigan Warriors will find out their Challenge Cup third round opponents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors and fellow Super League clubs will find out their Challenge Cup third round opponents next week.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rugby Football League have revamped the prestigious competition, with top flight clubs entering at an earlier stage than usual and unable to draw each other - guaranteed to play a lower league side away from home, with potential big-money ties for those successful in the second round.

The third round draw is set to take place on Tuesday, January 14, live on BBC iPlayer, while the road to Wembley kicks-off this weekend with the opening round of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Challenge Cup third round draw will take place next Tuesday

Leigh Miners Rangers will take on Waterhead live on BBC iPlayer, while Orrell St James will feature on The Sportsman as they travel to National Conference League Premier Division side Thatto Heath Crusaders – both on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ince Rose Bridge will host five-time all-Ireland champions, Longhorns on Saturday.

Those successful in the first round will find out if a Super League opponent potentially awaits in the third round, adding extra motivation to reach that stage of the competition.