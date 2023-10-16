Incoming Wigan Warriors signing handed suspension following Grand Final
Incoming Wigan signing Adam Keighran has been handed a one-match ban following the 10-2 defeat against his future employers.
The ex-Sydney Roosters centre became the second-ever player to be sin-binned during the showcase event for a tip tackle on NRL-bound Kai Pearce-Paul in the first half.
Former Wigan winger Tom Davies was also sent for 10 in the second 40 for a professional foul on Liam Marshall, who later went on to score the winning try.
Keighran, 26, was charged with two separate dangerous throws during the 80 minutes in Manchester, with a Grade C resulting in a one-match ban alongside a £250 fine for Grade B charge.
He will be able to serve the suspension during any 2024 pre-season friendlies.
Meanwhile, England skipper George Williams is expected to appeal his two-match ban ahead of the test series against Tonga.