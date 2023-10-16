News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Incoming Wigan Warriors signing handed suspension following Grand Final

Only one player received a suspension by the Match Review Panel following Saturday’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.
By Josh McAllister
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Incoming Wigan signing Adam Keighran has been handed a one-match ban following the 10-2 defeat against his future employers.

Read More
Adam Keighran reveals off-season plans ahead of move to ‘successful’ Warriors

The ex-Sydney Roosters centre became the second-ever player to be sin-binned during the showcase event for a tip tackle on NRL-bound Kai Pearce-Paul in the first half.

Catalans’ Adam Keighran is shown a yellow card by referee Liam Moore after a dangerous tackle on Wigan’s Kai Pearce-PaulCatalans’ Adam Keighran is shown a yellow card by referee Liam Moore after a dangerous tackle on Wigan’s Kai Pearce-Paul
Catalans’ Adam Keighran is shown a yellow card by referee Liam Moore after a dangerous tackle on Wigan’s Kai Pearce-Paul
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Wigan winger Tom Davies was also sent for 10 in the second 40 for a professional foul on Liam Marshall, who later went on to score the winning try.

Keighran, 26, was charged with two separate dangerous throws during the 80 minutes in Manchester, with a Grade C resulting in a one-match ban alongside a £250 fine for Grade B charge.

He will be able to serve the suspension during any 2024 pre-season friendlies.

Meanwhile, England skipper George Williams is expected to appeal his two-match ban ahead of the test series against Tonga.

Related topics:George WilliamsOld TraffordNRL