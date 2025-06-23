Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com - 30/03/2025 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan, England - Sam Walters of Wigan

Wigan Warriors forward Sam Walters was probably over the moon that he was rewarded with a new contract, partly due to his food bill being so high!

The 24-year-old recently committed his long-term future to the Warriors, signing a new deal with the reigning champions until at least the end of the 2029 campaign.

The Wigan Post recently sat down with Walters for an exclusive chat, and even delved into the strict processes he follows away from the field - by eating 5,500 calories per day just to maintain his weight, standing at 6ft 7in and weighing in at 110kg.

“I fluctuate pretty easily,” said Walters.

“I have to eat like 5,500 calories a day, and that’s just to maintain sometimes because of how active I am as well.

“I feel like as I get stronger and get more pre-seasons under my belt, I will put a couple more kilos on as I go, I’m 110 at the moment, but I’ve been like 117 before, but I feel like staying around at this weight in the current game suits me as a player.”

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out that consuming 5,500 calories per day is a helluva lot of food to take in.

So, what does a normal day of eating look like for the towering forward? The Wigan Post turned Walters into one of those fitness influencers for the day in our interview.

“It’s a big food bill,” Walters laughed.

“Just no processed foods really, whole foods, high protein, high fat, low carbs, I tend to do, it just works for me.

“I used to have quite a lot of stomach problems when I’d load up on pasta and stuff like that, but I feel like after that, I just cut it all out and went back to basics, like red meat and just high protein foods.

“We’ll go through what I’d probably eat in a day off. For breakfast, we’ll go with six eggs, a full avocado, two pieces of sourdough, and a bit of fruit; that’s my first meal.

“After that, I’d have a big yoghurt bowl, like 300g of yoghurt, a bit of peanut butter, berries, honey, and chia seeds.

“Then at about half 1 or 2, I’d have 350g of mince, 20 per cent mince, sweet potato and a full avocado. Then at night, I’d have two steaks and three eggs.

“And then before bed, I’d have either another yoghurt bowl or smash the cottage cheese on rice cakes - no fish though!

“It’s a lot (of food), but I just see it as part of the job. I spend like 60 quid every other day on food, but it is what it is.”

Walters is currently sidelined, having fractured his fibula last month, which put him in the treatment room for around 10 weeks.

But he was one of the front-rowers in the competition before he got injured, with his fitness coming to the fore, regularly churning out 60 minutes per game in the middle of the park.

“If it was up to me, I’d play 80 minutes,” said Walters. “That’s the sort of level I want to get to.

“I do a lot of walking and stuff away from here as well as being fit, but I feel like I’ve got the body for it as well.

“I feel like I could add a couple more kilos on, but I feel like being lean and athletic is good with the game now being as it is, it’s a quick game and it’s only going to get quicker with better athletes, so I feel like after that 20-minute mark in a game, all bets are off really so the longer I can stay in the grind, the better it is for our team.”

Walters has enjoyed a seamless transition into the front-row from the back-row, but one thing is for certain: we can’t call him a big bopper just yet.

“I’d still say no,” Walters said with a smile.

“I don’t want to put a ceiling on my game or position, I feel like I’m playing good in the middle because I play so freely in a sense that I’m fit, so I can get on plays which you might not normally see a prop hop on. I might be listed as a prop, but in the back of my head, I’m still thinking I’m playing like a fullback as well!

“Me, Thommo (Luke Thompson) and Eth (Havard) have got big engines. It’s good because when you’ve got people like that near you, you know they are going to work for you the whole time and it’s almost like you can work in silence because you’ve got that trust there and then you mix that with your power athletes like Tyler (Dupree) and Paddy (Mago), it’s a good recipe for success really. I’m obviously grateful to be in this good side at the moment, and now I’m looking at getting fit and picking up where I left off.”

The Widnesian takes great pride in his fitness away from the game, too.

“I just love walking and spending time with my missus and dog, to be fair,” said Walters when asked what he gets up to away from the game.

“I like going for coffee with my missus or coffee with the boys, but I do like just training as well, doing my own stuff away from here at Total Fitness, like saunas and just a bit of movement with yoga. The more I move, the fitter I feel and the more active I get as well.

“My dream is just to have some land to be able to grow my own food and my own cattle! I feel like I don’t really spend my money on anything else, to be fair, it’s just part of the job.”