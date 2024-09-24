Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors will head down south this week for a short training camp ahead of the Super League semi-finals.

Winning a historic second consecutive League Leaders’ Shield following the 64-0 triumph over Salford Red Devils in the ultimate round of the regular campaign, Matt Peet’s side earned a spot in this year’s semi-final stages with a home tie on Saturday, October 5.

The Cherry and Whites will host the lowest-ranked winner from the eliminator play-offs, with sixth-placed St Helens to travel to third-placed Warrington Wolves, while Leigh Leopards will face Salford Red Devils.

Wigan Warriors are heading to Bath this week for a training camp

Wigan are set to continue their training schedule this week in Bath, with just 80 minutes from a return to Old Trafford and a chance to lift their seventh Super League title – with this year’s Grand Final to take place on Saturday, October 12.

Discussing the plans, Warriors boss Peet explained: “We’re going down to Bath on Wednesday morning, and straight into training down there.

“Three good training days, taking the lads away for a little bit. We’ll work hard on ourselves and where we can improve, work on our strengths, and get a real focus about our work.

“It’s a good city with great facilities. Our partners Matrix have some good contacts down there. They look after our gym and a lot of Bath university, so we have a link there.

“It’s just a fantastic place, it’s got a rugby heart running through it in rugby union.

“I think it’ll focus us a little bit, spend a little bit more time together before going into a weekend off. I’m excited for it.”