Wigan Warriors boss shares delight for Dream Team quartet and why one star has exceeded expectations
Finishing the regular campaign with 27 tries - the most in the competition - Liam Marshall earned his first call-up while left-edge partner Jake Wardle was the only player to retain his spot from last year’s selection.
After a stellar debut season in cherry and white, Luke Thompson was named, and Junior Nsemba was the youngest member of the competition’s ‘best 13’ at just 20-years-old after an outstanding season.
The quarter received their shirts from Paul Sculthorpe at a media event on Monday, with head coach Peet saying: “I’m delighted for them. I’m very proud.
“They’ve all got different stories; starting with Junior, a breakout season for him. I think he’s been outstanding from day one.
“He’s a pleasure to work with and he’s getting some accolades now which he deserves. It’s a testament to his hard work and he’s a great kid to work with.
“And then Jake and Liam, they’ve struck up a really good friendship and a really good partnership. I’m made up for both of them as well.
“It’s Liam’s first time, and it’s a testament to his dedication and I say it all the time, he’s the heartbeat of a lot of what we do.”
This year marked the third appearance for England international Thompson, who - having been named in the Dream Team in both 2018 and 2019 as a St Helens player - has impressed upon his return to England following four years in the NRL.
Already knowing he had signed a quality player on the pitch ahead of the 2024 campaign, with Thompson having won the Harry Sunderland Trophy in 2019, the 29-year-old has surpassed the coach’s expectations off the pitch.
Peet continued: “I’d say he (Thompson) has exceeded my expectations, more from how much he’s brought to us off the field.
“We all knew he could play; an outstanding player and playing internationally and in the NRL.
“You were always hoping that that player would find his best form, but it’s more for what he’s brought to the environment.
"I think he’s had a really successful year with us.”
