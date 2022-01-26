IQONIQ has gone into liquidation

The cryptocurrency-based fan engagement platform first appeared on the front of Wigan’s shirts last season, while the partnership was due to continue this year.

Multiple other teams across Super League also had agreements in place with the company, which allowed fans to access exclusive content, as well as benefiting from a wide range of prizes and experiences.

IQONIQ’s target was to become the “world’s number one fan engagement platform” by 2025.

Premier League side Crystal Palace suspended their partnership last February after a missed payment, less than six months after they had agreed a sponsorship deal for the company to become their shirtsleeve sponsor.

La Liga, Essex County Cricket Club and McLaren among the other organisations who had agreements in place.

This liquidation of the company now leaves thousands of fans with tokens that are virtually worthless.

At the time of the original partnership announcement in 2020, then commercial director for Wigan Warriors, Dan Burton, said: “To be included amongst IQONIQ’s illustrious list of partners speaks volumes as to how Wigan Warriors are perceived in the sporting market, both within the UK and internationally.

“This announcement comes at a perfect time when, following our exciting rebrand launch, we will have a refreshed focus on engaging with our fans, connecting with a younger audience, improving our digital offering and continued growth with new commercial opportunities.

“By partnering IQONIQ we will be able to do just that, whilst providing our fans with exclusive content, prizes and experiences to reward their loyalty and bring them even closer to the club."

Wigan Warriors declined to comment.