Wigan Warriors name 25-man squad to take on Warrington Wolves in Stefan Ratchford's testimonial game

Matty Peet has named his squad to face Warrington

Matty Peet has named a more experienced side to the one that beat Newcastle Thunder 12-42 at the weekend.

Several players from the game in the North East remain in the squad, including academy products Zach Eckersley and Junior Nsemba, who both impressed.

Meanwhile Cade Cust and Kaide Ellis look set to make their first appearances for the club, while Iain Thornley could make his Wigan return during Stefan Ratchford’s testimonial game.

Here is the full squad:

Jake Bibby

Iain Thornley

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Thomas Leuluai

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

Umyla Hanley

Brad O’Neill

Zach Eckersley

Junior Nsemba