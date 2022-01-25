Wigan Warriors name 25-man squad to take on Warrington Wolves in Stefan Ratchford's testimonial game
Wigan Warriors have named their 25-man squad to face Warrington Wolves on Saturday (K.O. 5.30pm).
Matty Peet has named a more experienced side to the one that beat Newcastle Thunder 12-42 at the weekend.
Several players from the game in the North East remain in the squad, including academy products Zach Eckersley and Junior Nsemba, who both impressed.
Meanwhile Cade Cust and Kaide Ellis look set to make their first appearances for the club, while Iain Thornley could make his Wigan return during Stefan Ratchford’s testimonial game.
Here is the full squad:
Jake Bibby
Iain Thornley
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Thomas Leuluai
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
John Bateman
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
Umyla Hanley
Brad O’Neill
Zach Eckersley
Junior Nsemba
