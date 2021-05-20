Is Kai Pearce-Paul set to play for Wigan Warriors this weekend?
Kai Pearce-Paul could be in the frame to play for Wigan in their next match.
Adrian Lam had hinted before the Leigh clash that he may play "in the next two weeks".
And having not featured in the 30-16 win at the Centurions, the towering back-rower, 20, has today kept his place in the provisional 21-man squad for Saturday's non-televised game (kick-off 1pm).
Pearce-Paul was signed from London Broncos academy 18 months ago and is a highly-rated prospect. He made his one and only senior appearance in a young side beaten by St Helens last September.
The 21-man squad is unchanged but Lam had also hinted Joe Bullock - set to move to Warrington next year - could be recalled, and another prop miss out.
Ex-Warrior Dan Sarginson won't play for Salford as he begins a three game suspension.
Wigan's 21-man squad: Bevan French, Dom Manfredi, Zak Hardaker, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Joe Bullock, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Oliver Partington, Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jake Bibby, Mitch Clark, Joe Shorrocks, Kai Pearce-Paul, Sam Halsall, Umyla Hanley, Jackson Hastings