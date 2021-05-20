Is Kai Pearce-Paul set to play for Wigan Warriors this weekend?

Kai Pearce-Paul

Adrian Lam had hinted before the Leigh clash that he may play "in the next two weeks".

And having not featured in the 30-16 win at the Centurions, the towering back-rower, 20, has today kept his place in the provisional 21-man squad for Saturday's non-televised game (kick-off 1pm).

Pearce-Paul was signed from London Broncos academy 18 months ago and is a highly-rated prospect. He made his one and only senior appearance in a young side beaten by St Helens last September.

The 21-man squad is unchanged but Lam had also hinted Joe Bullock - set to move to Warrington next year - could be recalled, and another prop miss out.

Ex-Warrior Dan Sarginson won't play for Salford as he begins a three game suspension.