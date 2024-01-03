‘It’s what I’ve come here for’ - Ramon Silva lays down 2024 goals following Warriors exit

Former Wigan Warriors forward Ramon Silva has revealed his new goals following his move to Championship side Barrow Raiders for the 2023 campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old failed to make a senior appearance with the Warriors, having joined the club in November 2021 from London Broncos on a two-year deal.

Silva spent time on loan with Toulouse Olympique and his former capital side in 2023, making 18 appearances across the two respective stints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also appeared for Widnes Vikings and North Wales Crusaders on loan in 2022, having also featured for Wigan’s reserves side during his time with the club.

In his first interview with the Cumbrian outfit, Silva admits he’s made the move to Paul Crarey’s squad to gain consistent game time.

“It’s what I’ve come here for, to be playing consistently every week,” he said.

“It’ll be awesome to get that shirt and to be playing every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got around the boys and I’ve got a few sessions done now.

Ramon Silva has discussed his Wigan Warriors exit

“I’m going to the gym pretty much every day, it’s all going great.

"Everyone’s been great to me, I can’t complain.

“Last year, I got my fair share of game time. But this year, I’m looking to go above and beyond with that. It’ll be good to get going.”

The Raiders avoided relegation over Keighley Cougars during the final round of the Championship campaign last year, with Silva aiming for a big season ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m going to bring 100% every time I play,” the Brazilian-born prop stated.

"What you can expect from me is 100% effort in every area.