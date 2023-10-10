News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary

'I've loved every minute' - Toby King admits he will ‘miss Wigan’ as loan star prepares for Old Trafford farewell

Wigan Warriors centre Toby King says he has loved every minute with the club as the loanee star prepares for his final game - the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.
By Josh McAllister
Published 10th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

King, 27, joined Matt Peet’s squad on a season-long loan ahead of 2023 and will return to parent club Warrington Wolves at the conclusion of the season.

The England international featured in all-but one game during the regular Super League campaign, and marked his final DW Stadium appearance with a try in the 42-12 semi-final win over Hull KR - his 12th of the season.

Read More
Wigan star charged by Match Review Panel, but no suspension concerns ahead of Gr...
Wigan's Toby King thanks the fans after semi-final victory over Hull KRWigan's Toby King thanks the fans after semi-final victory over Hull KR
Wigan's Toby King thanks the fans after semi-final victory over Hull KR
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That victory saw Wigan book their place in the Grand Final for the first time since 2020, with King set for an emotional farewell after admitting he didn’t know what 2023 looked like before the Warriors came calling – having finished last year on loan at Huddersfield Giants.

“I’ve loved every minute of being here,” the centre said.

“I’ve got to thank the club and Matty [Peet] for believing in me. 12 months ago, I didn’t really know what I was going to do.

“The fans have been class and the coaching staff have been class with me, and Kris Radlinski.

“It’s been brilliant and I will miss it.”

A rugby league expansionist, King admits he’s pleased to see French outfit Catalans reach the final - but is hoping to be on the right end of the result come Saturday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan legend-turned-Catalans-fullback Sam Tomkins crossed with minutes left on the clock to knock St Helens out of the competition with a 12-6 scoreline in Perpignan, ending Saints’ years of Super League dominance.

The occasion, which will be Sam Tomkins’ last-ever game before hanging up the boots, will also mark his side’s second-ever Grand Final appearance.

“Catalans Dragons in finals is great for the sport,” King said.

“Hopefully a lot of the French can come over and support them and create a really good atmosphere.

“I think they’ve been class this year. It’s going to be a really big battle.”

Related topics:Old TraffordWiganSuper LeagueSam TomkinsWarrington Wolves