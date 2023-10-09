Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam Marshall has been charged with Grade B trips during the 42-12 victory over Hull KR – his 150th Wigan game. The winger received a £250 fine.

Catalans forward and Tonga co-captain Siosiua Taukeiaho received a £250 fine for a Grade B high tackle, but will be free to face the Warriors in what is set to be his last game before returning to the NRL.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Marshall scores for Wigan Warriors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike McMeeken was also charged with a Grade A high tackle, but escaped both a fine and suspension.

Meanwhile, St Helens duo Sione Mata’utia and Matty Lees picked up respective suspensions following their 12-6 semi-final defeat in Perpignan.

27-year-old Mata’utia has been hit with a two-match ban for a Grade C strikes charge. Fellow forward and England international Lees picked up a one-match ban and could miss the opening international fixture with Tonga at the Totally Wicked Stadium, if selected by head coach Shaun Wane.

The prop forward, 25, received a Grade B dangerous contact charge by the Match Review Panel.

Disciplinary:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siosiua Taukeiaho (Catalans Dragons) - Grade B High Tackle - £250 Fine

Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons) - Grade A High Tackle - Not applicable

Sione Mata'utia (St Helens) - Grade C Strikes - 2 Match Penalty Notice

Matty Lees (St Helens) - Grade B Dangerous Contact - 1 Match Penalty Notice

Moses Mbye (St Helens) - Grade B Dangerous Contact - £250 Fine

Brad Schneider (Hull KR) - Grade B Dangerous Throw - £250 Fine