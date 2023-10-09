Wigan star charged by Match Review Panel, but no suspension concerns ahead of Grand Final
Liam Marshall has been charged with Grade B trips during the 42-12 victory over Hull KR – his 150th Wigan game. The winger received a £250 fine.
Catalans forward and Tonga co-captain Siosiua Taukeiaho received a £250 fine for a Grade B high tackle, but will be free to face the Warriors in what is set to be his last game before returning to the NRL.
Mike McMeeken was also charged with a Grade A high tackle, but escaped both a fine and suspension.
Meanwhile, St Helens duo Sione Mata’utia and Matty Lees picked up respective suspensions following their 12-6 semi-final defeat in Perpignan.
27-year-old Mata’utia has been hit with a two-match ban for a Grade C strikes charge. Fellow forward and England international Lees picked up a one-match ban and could miss the opening international fixture with Tonga at the Totally Wicked Stadium, if selected by head coach Shaun Wane.
The prop forward, 25, received a Grade B dangerous contact charge by the Match Review Panel.
Disciplinary:
Siosiua Taukeiaho (Catalans Dragons) - Grade B High Tackle - £250 Fine
Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons) - Grade A High Tackle - Not applicable
Sione Mata'utia (St Helens) - Grade C Strikes - 2 Match Penalty Notice
Matty Lees (St Helens) - Grade B Dangerous Contact - 1 Match Penalty Notice
Moses Mbye (St Helens) - Grade B Dangerous Contact - £250 Fine
Brad Schneider (Hull KR) - Grade B Dangerous Throw - £250 Fine
Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) - Grade B Trips - £250 Fine