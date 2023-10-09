News you can trust since 1853
Wigan star charged by Match Review Panel, but no suspension concerns ahead of Grand Final

No players from Wigan Warriors or Catalans Dragons have received suspensions from the Match Review Panel ahead of Saturday’s Grand Final.
By Josh McAllister
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Liam Marshall has been charged with Grade B trips during the 42-12 victory over Hull KR – his 150th Wigan game. The winger received a £250 fine.

Abbas Miski named Wigan Warriors' player of the year 2023

Catalans forward and Tonga co-captain Siosiua Taukeiaho received a £250 fine for a Grade B high tackle, but will be free to face the Warriors in what is set to be his last game before returning to the NRL.

Liam Marshall scores for Wigan WarriorsLiam Marshall scores for Wigan Warriors
Mike McMeeken was also charged with a Grade A high tackle, but escaped both a fine and suspension.

Meanwhile, St Helens duo Sione Mata’utia and Matty Lees picked up respective suspensions following their 12-6 semi-final defeat in Perpignan.

27-year-old Mata’utia has been hit with a two-match ban for a Grade C strikes charge. Fellow forward and England international Lees picked up a one-match ban and could miss the opening international fixture with Tonga at the Totally Wicked Stadium, if selected by head coach Shaun Wane.

The prop forward, 25, received a Grade B dangerous contact charge by the Match Review Panel.

Disciplinary:

Siosiua Taukeiaho (Catalans Dragons) - Grade B High Tackle - £250 Fine

Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons) - Grade A High Tackle - Not applicable

Sione Mata'utia (St Helens) - Grade C Strikes - 2 Match Penalty Notice

Matty Lees (St Helens) - Grade B Dangerous Contact - 1 Match Penalty Notice

Moses Mbye (St Helens) - Grade B Dangerous Contact - £250 Fine

Brad Schneider (Hull KR) - Grade B Dangerous Throw - £250 Fine

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) - Grade B Trips - £250 Fine

