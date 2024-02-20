Jack Cole: Penrith Panthers boss confirms youngster to partner Nathan Cleary in halves for World Club Challenge

Ivan Cleary has confirmed his Penrith Panthers playmakers for the World Club Challenge

Head coach Ivan Cleary confirmed to media during a press conference on Tuesday that the 20-year-old will play against Wigan Warriors following an impressive pre-season.

Born in Orange, Cole was promoted to Penrith's top 30 squad last year having progressed through the club's pathway system, playing for the premiership-winning Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup teams.

He made his NRL debut in 2022 against North Queensland Cowboys in round 25 - his only appearance to date in the top flight.

“Jack Cole is going to play,” boss Cleary said.

“He’s shown plenty of promise and has had a great pre-season and gets his opportunity on just about the biggest stage, so I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes.

“I’m sure he’ll do well.”

Cole, who is contracted until the end of the 2026 season, landed in Manchester alongside his Panthers team-mates on Saturday.

The NRL champions began their preparations at Manchester City’s £200m training facilities on Monday, and faced Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves in an opposed training session at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Tuesday.

“I’m enjoying it, it’s a new experience and it’s pretty cool seeing a new part of the world,” Cole said.

“We trained Monday morning at Manchester City, it was really cool.

“We had a little meeting beforehand and there’s 16 fields just for training, and half of those are just for goalkeepers, which is pretty nuts.”

Cole, who was named Jersey Flegg Cup (under-21s) player of the year in 2022, is set to line-up with some of the NRL’s biggest names in team-mates Cleary, Golden Boot winner James Fisher-Harris and Australia international Dylan Edwards for this weekend’s World Club Challenge.

“Penrith have never won one, we’re 0-3. It’s going to be one of the biggest moments of my life,” he said.

“I’ve played one NRL game, so it’ll be cool to play with all these boys and how high profile they are.

“It’s going to be an unreal experience.