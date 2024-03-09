Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The young half-back was named to start alongside Ryan Hampshire at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, with Harry Smith and Bevan French rested following a bruising few weeks.

The Warriors ran in 10 tries for a comfortable scoreline, lifting them to the top of the Super League table despite playing one game less due to the World Club Challenge.

Jack Farrimond made his Wigan Warriors debut against London Broncos

After just one season in Wigan’s academy, Farrimond was promoted to the senior squad and received shirt number 30 ahead of the title defence campaign.

“We think the world of Jack,” Peet said post-match.

“Physically, he was excellent against some strong ball carriers.

“From minute one, he showed he was there to compete. We know he has the ability, and his game sense is outstanding.

“You don’t put a player into a Wigan shirt at 18 if you don’t have respect for them and high hopes of their potential.

“He’s a good advertisement for our academy, John Duffy and Shane Eccles have done a fantastic job with him.

“And before that, his coaches at Leigh Miners as well.

“It’s important that we nurture him the right way and not expect too much from him, but I thought today was a positive step for him.”

Hampshire also made his first appearance of the season - marking his fourth since returning to the club ahead of 2023.

“I thought Ryan was close to man of the match today,” Peet continued.

“He did exactly what Thomas Leuluai asked him to do, which was take the line on with his running game and build the game.

"I thought Ryan was excellent, along with Jack.

"They’ll both feature again for us, same with Zach [Eckersley].

“Credit to John Duffy and Shane Eccles. The young lads in the squad, they’ve coached them probably more than we have in the last few years.

"So a massive amount of credit goes to our academy, reserves and scholarship coaches.”

Peet made five changes altogether to his line-up for the round four fixture, with Kaide Ellis listed as 18th man.

Patrick Mago was named at loose forward, while rising back-rower Junior Nsemba made his first appearance of the year following an off-season surgery.

Outside-back Zach Eckersley enjoyed his first senior try with a 70 metre break, replacing Liam Marshall on the wing.

Harvie Hill and Adam Keighran also crossed for maiden tries, with the latter taking on kicking duties and converting 10 goals.

Jake Wardle, Abbas Miski, Tyler Dupree, Brad O’Neill, prop Mago and half Hampshire also scoring in the victory.

“We wanted to give opportunities to other people,” Peet explained.

“We’ve got a squad, so we intend to use it. We’ve just come out the back of an intense couple of games.

“You want those players to be ready. And also put some pressure on places, which I think the likes of Junior will do.