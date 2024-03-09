Report: Wigan Warriors run in 10 tries in the capital including maiden scores for trio

Harvie Hill scores his first try for the club against London Broncos

Young forward Harvie Hill crashed over for his first try for the club, later adding a second, while outside-back Zach Eckersley raced 70 metres to score his own first four-pointer for the Warriors.

Centre Adam Keighran finished the points in London also for his first.

Matt Peet made five changes to his 17, including a first-team debut for Jack Farrimond, who partnered Ryan Hampshire in the halves.

Kaide Ellis was named 18th man, replaced by Patrick Mago at loose forward, while Junior Nsemba made his first appearance of the year following an off-season surgery.

After early pressure from the Broncos, Wigan opened the scoring after just five minutes. A mistake from the hosts allowed Luke Thompson to pick up a loose ball and send Jake Wardle away, with Keighran on kicking duties and converting.

Abbas Miski scored against his old club shortly after, powering his way over from dummy-half 10 metres out.

London hit back on 13 minutes as Jacob Jones crashed over thanks to an inside ball from stand-off Oli Leyland to reduce the deficit to 10-6.

But Wigan’s forward pack were dominating the game and were unstoppable close to the line, with Tyler Dupree first scoring for a second consecutive week before sending interchange prop Hill over for his first try for the club.

Wardle and Brad O’Neill both passed respective head injury assessments before London Broncos had the last say of the half through Lee Kershaw, with Wigan leading 22-10 at the break.

London scored again with their first set of the second half through Jordan Williams, but Wigan took control shortly after.

Keighran converted a penalty for a tip-tackle that saw Rob Butler sent to the sin-bin, followed by six more tries for the Warriors.

Dominating the opposition forward pack, O’Neill and Mago crossed, before Eckersley, replacing Liam Marshall on the wing, raced away to score his first for the Warriors, supporting a break from Abbas Miski.