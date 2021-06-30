Jackson Hastings set to resume at full-back for Wigan Warriors

Jackson Hastings is set to play full-back

The Australian was playing for the All Stars against England last week and missed Thursday’s defeat at Wakefield, the Warriors’ third loss in a row.

With Zak Hardaker, Bevan French and Jai Field all ruled out through injury, coach Adrian Lam is again expected to play Hastings in the crucial No.1 role, having tried him there the previous week against Hull KR.

“It didn’t quite work as smoothly as we intended,” said Lam, on Hastings’ position switch.

“But it was his first go there and had he played against Wakefield and we’d sat down about what we needed to get right, I think we could have taken a step forward there.

“So that’s something we need to weigh up – it’s something he feels strongly he wants another go at, so we’ll take that into consideration.”

Liam Farrell and Oliver Gildart are also set to return to the Wigan ranks and Lam suggested young forward Kai Pearce-Paul did enough last week to cling onto his place.

With no John Bateman due to an ankle strain, the 20-year-old may start in the second-row.

“We’ve got a lot of players out but that’s no excuse, we have to find a way to score points and it is a concern because we’re finding it hard to score points,” said Lam, whose side have posted just three tries in their last three matches.

“The young ones who have come in have done great. They’ve not been outstanding but they’ve done a job under duress and it’s all we can ask.

“I think Kai has been a real impact for us, I knew he’d do that but it’s probably come sooner than we expected.