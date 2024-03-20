Jai Field absence explained as Matt Peet reveals slight knock
and live on Freeview channel 276
Field, 26, has dropped out of the 21-man squad for Friday’s clash, replaced by Kruise Leeming who is set to return for the first time since the World Club Challenge.
Peet has named his strongest squad available for the tie against the in-form Championship side, who defeated Newcastle Thunder, York Knights and Swinton Lions to reach this stage of the prestigious competition.
“Jai has had a bit of an ongoing issue, so we feel it’s a good opportunity to freshen him up,” head coach Peet explained.
“At his own admission, he wasn’t at his best last week so we feel that it was because he was carrying a bit of a knock and hopefully we’ll get that right this week.”
Peet confirms that 29-year-old Ryan Hampshire will fill in at the back, having also played in the halves in the 60-22 victory over London Broncos in the capital.
And the 39-year-old head coach is hoping to build momentum, having named his strongest squad possible.
“We rotated a few players against London Broncos following the clash with Penrith, but now we need to build some momentum and cohesion,” Peet said.
“Sheffield have come off the back of a good win, and they’ve got a lot of ex-Super League players and we have a lot of respect for them.
“They have a super experienced coach and we’re looking forward to it.
“They’ll come here very confident and we feel like it’ll be a challenge.”