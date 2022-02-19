The fullback was the standout player for Matty Peet’s side at the DW Stadium on Friday night, putting in an impressive display.

His first of the evening, came in unusual circumstances, as the ball deflected off the heel of Jake Bibby and into his path.

Field said: “It’s probably one of the weirdest ones I have scored, there have not been any stranger. It is pleasing to score some tries, but it’s about how well our boys went forward.”

Jai Field scored a hat-trick in the win against Leeds

The 24-year-old’s second two saw him show off his quick footwork and agility, as he weaved his way through the Leeds defence.

“It’s nice to score tries and to receive offloads at fullback,” he added.

“You want to be around the lads who can do that, and they gave me two opportunities to be in space, so it was good to finish them off.

“It was also nice to play in front of the home fans at the DW, they always get behind us, so I’m looking forward to next week.”

As well as scoring, Field also made a good defensive contribution, with his try-saving tackle on Liam Tindall seemingly swinging the balance of the game.

“They blew us out the park in the first 15 minutes and shocked us a bit, but once we got back into it, we made some in-roads. The tackle is just my job as fullback, just being in those positions to do that. I needed to make that tackle for the team.”

“Speed is a good asset to have in those situations, it can’t be coached.”