Wigan Warriors star fullback Jai Field is set to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks with a hamstring injury, head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

The Wigan boss revealed the injury following the Challenge Cup Final and in the lead up to the Super League Round 14 fixture against Castleford Tigers, with the electric 26-year-old having suffered the blow in the early exchanges of the triumph at Wembley.

Scans have now confirmed the timeframe, with reigning Man of Steel Bevan French having been moved to the back for the recent 10-8 victory at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle, and Ryan Hampshire named in the halves alongside Harry Smith.

The Warriors boss continued to praise his starting number one for his bravery in remaining on the field as the Cherry and Whites claimed their 21st Challenge Cup trophy in the capital with an 18-8 win over Warrington Wolves, with Field going on to assist Liam Farrell for his trademark try in the triumph.

“It’ll be around the six-to-eight week mark,” Peet confirmed.

“To be honest, because he finished the game (Challenge Cup Final), I thought it would be two or three weeks. So initially, I was a bit surprised.

“But I think it shouldn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated how special it was what he did that day, because if had opted out, we would have been up against it.

“It makes me realise how tough he played that day, and we won’t rush him back.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors boss also confirmed a long-term injury blow to rising hooker Tom Forber, suffered out on dual-registration with Championship outfit Barrow Raiders.

The 21-year-old has featured three times this season to date, with Peet admitting the timing of the injury is unfortunate with the academy product having been likely to pick up some more senior minutes.

Peet explained: “The timing is a bit of a shame for Tom, because the way the games have been around the Challenge Cup and this one (London Broncos), he would have been someone who would have picked up some game time.