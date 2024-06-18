Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England boss Shaun Wane insists he will give some of Super League’s rising stars their chance on the international stage for the upcoming mid-season Test against France with an eye on next year’s Ashes series and the 2026 World Cup.

Stade Ernest-Wallon will host a double-header on Saturday, June 29, with England men’s and women’s to help celebrate 90 years of the French game.

And England men’s boss Wane says he will use the upcoming fixture to give youth a chance to shine, having handed out 13 debuts in last year’s 64-0 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium over the same opponents.

Brad O'Neill has won every trophy with Wigan Warriors in just 64 senior appearances

The international outfit also recorded a series whitewash over Tonga at the end of last year, with Wigan’s Harry Smith named the player of the tournament to receive the Nan Halafihi Medal.

“The players who played against Tonga who played really well and who I trust will have a really good chance to play against France,” Wane said, confirming that his side will be Super League-based.

“And also, some young players who will hopefully play in The Ashes and the 2026 World Cup as well. It’s going to be a real blend.

“I want to have a look at a few people. It’s obviously a big game for the French, they’re going to be very strong.

“But it’s a chance for me to see who can hack it and handle the team environment, the camp environment and when we get to Samoa at the end of the year as well.

“When the French play at home, they’re a different team and a lot more intense. I know they’re going to pick a very strong team from the best players that they have.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge for our young players, but hopefully we’ll have enough to get over the line.”

England will train at Wigan’s Robin Park before heading over to France, with a handful of players from the reigning Super League champions looking to put their name in the mix for international duties.

Among those will be rising star Brad O’Neill, who, at the age of just 21, has won every trophy available with Wigan in just 64 appearances to date and could be in with a chance of making his England debut later this month.

“Brad is a good player, Danny Walker is a good player and Daryl Clark is a brilliant player. They’ll all put their hands up and have a chance of playing in France, no doubt about that,” Wane said, discussing his options at hooker.

“I love what Daryl did in the Tonga series. Having him in camp, it’s the first time I’ve really got to be close to him and coaching him for a few weeks and I loved it.

“Danny Walker has always been in my team, and I love what Brad does.

