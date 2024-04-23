Jai Field provides boost for Hull KR trip as Matt Peet gives injury insight

Wigan Warriors full-back Jai Field will return to action against Hull KR

The Australian was rested for the recent fixture against Castleford Tigers at the DW Stadium, with Bevan French shifted to full-back and Ryan Hampshire called up into the first-team at stand-off.

Peet explained post-match that the decision was to allow the 26-year-old to nurse an ongoing issue, but he will return for Friday’s trip to Craven Park.

“Jai will play. He just had a tight quad, not a pulled one, he just had a bit of tightness coming out of games,” Peet explained.

“That meant that he couldn’t always train, so when we’ve had opportunities to rest him, we’ve taken them and he’s pretty much overcome them now.

“I guess you never know (whether he’ll need more breaks this season), but we’ll monitor it. He feels great at the moment and he’s trained excellently today.

“He’s at 100% of his max speed, it’s a minor issue really and respectfully, if the games hadn’t run the way they had, then he wouldn’t have been rested. It’s just when we’ve felt we’ve had that opportunity, we’ve taken it.”

Starting hooker Brad O’Neill is expected to make his return after being handed a well deserved rest against Craig Lingard’s Tigers.

Prop Ethan Havard also continues to be monitored for his return from injury, having suffered a setback on his hamstring during last year’s Grand Final triumph over Catalans Dragons.

“There’s not a different one (return timeframe) to what I’ve spoken about in the past,” Peet said of Havard’s return.