Young gun Sam Eseh is back and ready to push for Super League minutes: ‘That’s my goal’
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 20-year-old prop featured against Castleford Tigers reserves at Robin Park 10 weeks to the day after suffering a hamstring injury during a pre-season fixture against Huddersfield Giants.
He started alongside the likes of first-team players Tiaki Chan and Jacob Douglas, featuring for the opening 30 minutes on his return in a 36-6 victory.
“It was really good to get some minutes. It’s been a long 10 weeks of rehab and running, so it’s good to play rugby again,” said Eseh, who joined Wigan on a two-year deal from Wakefield ahead of 2024.
“It was a Grade 3c hamstring tear and it was unlucky, but the staff have been amazing with me and have looked after me really well.
“I’m feeling really strong coming back now.
“I spent most of my time in the gym with Sam Walters and Ethan Havard.
“It’s been a grind, but it’s been really good to dig in with those boys.
“We’d have some longer days in the gym, a bit longer doing different sessions or longer running sessions. But that group has embraced it and worked hard to get back.”
Eseh has since linked up with Craig Lingard’s first-team at Castleford Tigers on a short-term loan move, looking to push for Super League minutes.
“I’ll never shy away from the fact that playing Super League is the goal and that’s what I’ll aim for,” he continued.
“With the signings that we’ve made, there’s a lot of competition. Everyone’s aim is to play Super League. And when you’ve got a group like that, where there are so many talented people, you’re only going to get better.
“If you’re making the team, you know you deserve to be there.
“Iron sharpens iron, we want to get the best out of each other in training.
“And it’s a testament to the characters here, no one shies away from the competition.
“No one is doubting themselves, everyone wants to put their best foot forward and that’s how we’re going to get the best out of ourselves.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.