Jai Field ready to do battle with rugby league icon Sam Tomkins: ‘To play in his final game is going to be surreal’

Wigan and Super League legend Tomkins, 34, will call time on an illustrious career after the 80 minutes inside Old Trafford on Saturday following an ongoing battle with a knee injury that almost forced him to retire earlier this year.

He will be itching for the fairytale ending to his decorated 16-year stint that has included two Man of Steel awards alongside three Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups with the DW Stadium outfit.

Jai Field of Wigan Warriors celebrates a semi-final try over Hull KR

And a win over his former club at the Theatre of Dreams would cement his - and Catalans’ - name in history with their first-ever title, having made their Old Trafford bow in 2021 against St Helens.

However, stood in his way is fellow star and current Wigan number one Field - with the ex-St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels man set to feature in his own historic first Grand Final.

The 26-year-old has scored 19 tries in 24 appearances in 2023, including a brace in the dominant 42-12 victory over Hull KR in the semi-finals.

“I’m definitely excited,” Field said inside Old Trafford on Thursday afternoon during Super League’s media event.

"I’ve been to a couple of games here to watch in the stands but it’s definitely more daunting pitchside.

“I think if you ask any team what you want to do, it’s to play in a Grand Final and luckily at the end of the year we get to do that.

“We’ve had a few chats about what it means to each person individually and our different reasons and aspirations.

"It’s special. A Grand Final is the pinnacle and to play in one is definitely exciting.

"I’m looking forward to getting out there.”

On the prospect of facing Tomkins for his swansong, Australian Field continued: “He’s been a great player for such a long time now.

“Every game I’ve played against him, it’s been nice for someone who has sort of looked up to him, being a smaller full-back.