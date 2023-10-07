Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam Marshall enjoyed a hat-trick on his 150th Wigan appearance to ensure his side a spot at Old Trafford for the first time since 2018, and a first Grand Final since 2020 – which was then held in Hull behind-closed-doors.

The result, which marked Wigan’s ninth straight league win, will see them face Catalans at the Theatre of Dreams next Saturday, October 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a confident start from Matt Peet’s side with Marshall scoring twice in the opening 12 minutes on his milestone match – later completing his hat-trick - and full-back Jai Field scoring in between. Having looked out of the game in the early stages, Hull KR hit back through Elliot Minchella for an 18-6 score at the break.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Marshall scores his first of three tries against Hull KR

But, Wigan started the second half even stronger with more tries from Marshall, Toby King, Field – his second - and Abbas Miski to extend their season by one last week.

It took the hosts just two minutes to open the scoring through milestone man Marshall, with the video referee supporting the on-field decision of try after a second look at the grounding in the left corner.

Field quickly extended the lead but first had to convince referee Liam Moore to go to the video referee. The speedster had kicked the ball forward close to the KR line and grounded it, with the official initially about to give a knock-on and a 20-metre restart for the visitors. But the 26-year-old managed to convince the man in the middle to go upstairs, with the try given by Ben Thaler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a dream start for Wigan - and Marshall - as he crossed for his second shortly after thanks to some quick hands from the back-line of Harry Smith, Field and centre Jake Wardle providing the assist.

Hull KR seemed all-but out of the fixture in the early stages but they came back to life and hit back through the ever-consistent Elliot Minchella. The loose forward benefitting from a late Sam Luckley offload close to Wigan’s line to cross for his side’s first of two.

Veteran back-rower Willie Isa was introduced to the action for his 200th Wigan game on the half hour mark - also marking his first game since the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR.

Bevan French was inches away from adding Wigan’s fourth before the break following a mistake from Shaun Kenny-Dowall, but the visitors held on for just a 12-point deficit at the break at 18-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall crossed for his hat-trick just minutes into the restart, collecting a French kick to the corner after some loose play in front of the south stand.

On his final home fixture on loan from Warrington, dual-international King crossed to extend the lead, before Field scored his second thanks to some fancy footwork from forward Patrick Mago, opening space for the Australian to score. Smith converting his 500th Super League point with his sixth straight kick – retaining a 100% record.