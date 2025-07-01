Wigan Warriors star Jai Field celebrates scoring a try with teammate Zach Eckersley

Patience is a virtue is saying that certainly rings true for Wigan Warriors superstar Jai Field, who recently celebrated his 100th game for the club.

Field is now one of Super League’s premier players, having scored 70 tries in his 100 games for Wigan since arriving from the NRL ahead of the 2021 season.

But things weren’t always rosy for Field at Wigan. On his debut in the opening match of the 2021 campaign, Field sustained a torn hamstring and was then ruled out for five months, which was made even worse by the fact that it was amidst the coronavirus pandemic, meaning he couldn’t visit his family back home and vice versa.

"I probably have a few (favourite memories) now, my debut wasn’t a nice one,” Field laughed when recalling his good times with the Warriors in an exclusive interview with The Wigan Post.

"It was Covid at the time as well, no one could fly, I couldn’t get family over, I couldn’t go home, I contemplated every decision, like ‘have I done the right thing?’ But, obviously, I stuck it out and reaped some rewards since, and we’ve found some rhythm as a side, and I think now it is probably the best decision I ever made.

"Obviously, being Australian, it’s not really your intention to be over here this long, you do want to have aspirations to go back (to the NRL), but I think it just shows how great the club is and how settled and content I am here. They’ve put a lot of faith in me, so to play 100 games now for this club is definitely special."

The Australian speedster quickly became a fan favourite at the Brick Community Stadium following his return to the pitch in 2021, and he has been key to all the success Matt Peet’s side has achieved in recent years.

So, what is his favourite Wigan memory? Perhaps unsurprisingly, last year’s Grand Slam-winning campaign.

"It’s probably hard to pinpoint one, but probably last year, we obviously had some success last year, so I probably couldn’t look past that,” Field smiled.

Earlier this year, Field committed his long-term future to the Warriors, having signed a new contract that will see him remain with the Cherry and Whites until at least the end of the 2027 season, with the option for a further two years on top.

"I’m very content here,” said Field. “With how the coaches are as well, they put a lot of faith in me and to play what’s in front of me goes a long way as a player, so I’m loving my time here.”

Wigan are a club that likes to make milestone matches special for their players, and they invited Field’s partner, Brooke, down to their Robin Park Arena training base to present him with his 100th game jersey.

"Brooke came in on Thursday and presented me with my jersey and said a few words, so that was really nice to have her do that,” Field added. “She comes around April time, stays out in (Australia over) the winter, and then comes over here.”