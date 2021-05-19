Jai Field reveals Wigan Warriors comeback target

Jai Field in training

The Australian suffered a nightmare start to his Wigan career, tearing his hamstring 19 minutes into his debut against Leigh in the opening game of the season on March 26.

Speedster Field, who had joined from Parramatta on a two year deal, underwent surgery four days later.

And after a frustrating few weeks, he has now taken the brace off and is more mobile as he targets a comeback later this summer.

“I’ve never had anything like this before, I can’t recall missing more than one game before due to injury,” said the 23-year-old.

“It was pretty annoying at first, sleeping in the leg brace and for two weeks the leg was 60 degrees, and then two weeks at 30 degrees.

“After that I could hobble around but training was just upper body for a while.

“They’ve said between four and a half months and five months, so I’m aiming for four and a half.

“Anywhere from early to mid-August, so I should hopefully still get some games as long as there are no rehab issues.”