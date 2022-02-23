The 24-year-old has scored four times in the opening two games of the season, including a hat-trick against Leeds Rhinos.

In the coming weeks, Field will face competition from the returning Bevan French for the position.

He said: “I’m enjoying my time at fullback at the moment and being able to pop up on both sides of the field to provide support. It’s something Matty (Peet) has pushed for the team.

Jai Field has enjoyed a good start to the season

“Obviously you’re there to finish tries but you’re there to stop them as well, it’s all part of the role. I’m not here for individual accolades, it’s a team sport. It’s pleasing to play nice, but I just want to do my role, and if we win then I’ll be happy.

“I want to continue doing well, and it’ll be a decision for the coaches where I play.”

Field is delighted to have started the season in good form, after spending the majority of 2021 on the sidelines with an injury.

“It’s been pleasing to start off so well, but I must give credit to the pre-season,” he added.

“I just want to stay injury free and play as many games as possible.

“Last year was a bit traumatic so it is pleasing to be back playing some games, it was frustrating. I just wanted to get back. For someone like myself who hit very high speeds, it took me a while to get the mental side back, to trust myself to open up.

“It was definitely challenging at the time because you are disconnected from the group. The club got around me a lot.”

Field is wary of the challenge Huddersfield will present to Wigan in Thursday’s game.

“They’ve scored a lot of points in the first two rounds and are a dangerous side all round, so we will address that. I will go into the game with a nice clean mindset of what I can do.

“I saw them play last year. They don’t leak a lot of points, so we’ll have to be on our game to get a win.”