Jai Field scores a late winning try as Wigan Warriors beat Salford Red Devils 30-24

The fullback scored a brace for Matty Peet’s side in what was a close game at the DW Stadium.

Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell and Harry Smith were all on the scoresheet as well, as the Warriors continue their unbeaten run at home this season.

The opening try of the game came after only five minutes.

Wigan Warriors celebrate Kaide Ellis' first try for the club

John Bateman quickly turned and laid the ball off to Jai Field, who ran half the length of the pitch to cross the line.

Down the other end, Salford started to apply some serious pressure of their own.

This resulted in a quick equaliser, with King Vuniyayawa going over under the posts.

The visitors weren’t done there, as six minutes later Matt Costello finished off a break to give them the lead.

It wasn’t long until Wigan were back level, with a gap appearing the Salford line for Ellis to claim his first try in cherry and white.

Just before the half an hour mark, the Warriors went ahead.

Cade Cust opened up space with a good run, before offloading the ball to Liam Farrell, who changed the direction of the move to go over.

The lead was extended to 24-12 shortly after, with Smith showing great agility to sprint through a gap in the Salford defence to find the line.

After the break, the Red Devils closed the gap between the sides, as Alex Gerrard got on the end of a grubber kick to ground the ball.

There was soon another try for the travelling fans to celebrate, with Ken Sio intercepting a pass well inside his own half, before sprinting down the field to cross the line.

Ryan Brierley was on hand with another successful kick to level the scores.

Wigan came close to retaking the lead on a number of occasions.

Bevan French wasn’t far away from collecting the ball on the right side, but couldn’t quite grasp it, with Field’s pass just behind him.

The same happened moments later on the other wing for Liam Marshall.

Salford attempted to claim a late win through a number of drop-goal attempts, with none of them successful.

Morgan Escare tried his luck from distance, with the kick not strong enough to reach the posts.

The ball landed in the hands of Field, who produced a superb run down the right side to cross the line and give Wigan a 30-24 victory.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

Tries: Field (5,' 78’), Ellis (22’), Farrell (29’), Smith (33’)

Conversions: Smith (5/5)

Salford Red Devils: Ryan Brierley, Ken Sio, Deon Cross, Matt Costello, Rhys Williams, Chris Atkin, Brodie Croft, Greg Burke, Andy Ackers, King Vuniyayawa, Danny Addy, Kallum Watkins, Elijah Taylor.

Interchanges: Jack Ormondroyd, Alex Gerrard, Morgan Escare, Sam Luckley.

Tries: Vuniyayawa (11’), Costello (17’), Gerrard (46’)