Jai Field applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors star Jai Field has shared lavish praise on teammate Harry Smith, labelling the playmaker general as ‘a big cog in our machine’ as they prepare to win their third successive Super League title.

The likes of Field and Bevan French have dominated the headlines in recent weeks due to their superstar performances as the Warriors reached their third Grand Final in a row, but Dream Team member Field also shared praise for halfback Smith, who has played in all but one of Wigan’s matches in 2025.

“Harry is another one who is a bit of an unsung hero,” Field said.

"He has an unbelievable kicking game and is an absolute competitor, and he probably doesn’t get the recognition or raps he probably deserves, but we know what he brings.

"He is a really big cog in our machine. He is a halfback who is willing to get down, tackle and compete and bust himself every week. It doesn’t go unnoticed for us inside our walls.

"He is great to play with, but his kicking game is outstanding. I love it when he can turn a team around with his left peg – it’s good to be behind.”

Meanwhile, hulking forward Sam Walters has been a revelation for Wigan this year. He started the season on the periphery of Matt Peet’s matchday line-up, but he forced his way in and kept his spot after standout displays, which earned him a new contract, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until the end of the 2029 season.

Walters is comfortable playing in the back-row or middle, whilst regularly churning out 60 or 70-minute displays most weeks.

"We’ve had some boys in that middle period who have played some big minutes in big games,” Field continued.

“Sammy as well, and what he has become… Kaide (Ellis) is another one, he has played every game this year in the middle, big minutes when we need him to.

"It’s nice for me playing out of the back of boys like that, I don’t think they get tired, and it makes our job a lot easier.”