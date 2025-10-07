Liam Marshall applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Liam Marshall says it will be a ‘surreal’ experience to step out on the Old Trafford turf once again, as Wigan Warriors prepare to win their third straight Super League title.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite already having three Super League titles to his name, Marshall admits the chance to play at Old Trafford – the home of his boyhood footballing heroes Manchester United – still hasn’t lost its magic.

"It’s obviously really exciting,” said Marshall. “It’s a privilege to be playing in this team. We’ve had a bit of success over the last few years, and to be competing in the Grand Final will be another one of those moments that you look back on, so we’re excited for it, and it should be a good week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a United fan, so any time I get to play there is a bit surreal. Obviously, I grew up watching Man United and watching some of my sporting heroes play in those teams in the mid-2000s, so when I get to go there, it never gets old.”

Marshall also paid tribute to his teammate Jai Field, who played a crucial role in the Warriors’ 18-6 win over Leigh Leopards in the semi-final, which booked their return to Old Trafford for a third year in a row.

Field has enjoyed an outstanding season, having registered 24 tries and 21 assists in 25 league appearances, earning him a spot in the Super League Dream Team alongside Marshall, who retained his place on the wing.

“As a player, we see the flashy stuff all through the year, and that’s what gets him picked in the Dream Team, but we know what he can do on the defensive side,” Marshall said of Field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He probably doesn’t get the plaudits because of how he looks – he is pretty small – but he definitely plays above his weight. He is putting together a catalogue of big moments at this club, and there were a couple of them against Leigh. The way he diffused the ball out of the backfield in wet conditions with the wind blowing everywhere was outstanding, but that cover tackle on Owen Trout… It’s a very different game if he doesn’t make that.

"Jai is an outstanding player. He makes my job and everyone else’s job easier, so big plaudits to him.”