News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

Jake Wardle discusses his time with Wigan Warriors so far and admits it's been the 'fresh start' he needed

Jake Wardle says his move to Wigan Warriors has provided him with the fresh start he needed.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The centre joined the club from Huddersfield Giants during the off-season, and has started every game so far this year for Matty Peet’s side, with six tries and five assists under his belt in 16 outings.

Wardle believes the warm welcome he received at Wigan has helped him to quickly find his feet at Robin Park Arena.

“I’m loving it,” he said.

Jake WardleJake Wardle
Jake Wardle
Most Popular

“It’s probably the fresh start I needed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The boys and the staff have been really welcoming, and that’s allowed me to settle in really well- so hopefully my performances show that.

“I moved here around two months ago, which has also helped me.

“I’m really looking forward to the next couple of years here.

“The main thing has been, the club’s been really good in helping my family to settle, which has made things easier for me as well.”

Read More
Warriors news round-up
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prior to his move to Wigan, Wardle spent the second part of last season on loan with Warrington Wolves.

The Warriors come up against the centre’s former side on Sunday afternoon at the DW Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup (K.O. 2.30pm).

Peet’s side overcame Leeds Rhinos at Headingley in the sixth round to book their place in the last eight.

Wigan will be hoping to produce an improved display, as they head into this week’s fixture on the back of a 46-22 defeat to Catalans Dragons at the recent Magic Weekend and a 34-16 loss to St Helens in last Friday’s derby at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Related topics:Leeds RhinosWiganHuddersfield GiantsHeadingley