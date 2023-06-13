Jake Wardle discusses his time with Wigan Warriors so far and admits it's been the 'fresh start' he needed

The centre joined the club from Huddersfield Giants during the off-season, and has started every game so far this year for Matty Peet’s side, with six tries and five assists under his belt in 16 outings.

Wardle believes the warm welcome he received at Wigan has helped him to quickly find his feet at Robin Park Arena.

“I’m loving it,” he said.

Jake Wardle

“It’s probably the fresh start I needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boys and the staff have been really welcoming, and that’s allowed me to settle in really well- so hopefully my performances show that.

“I moved here around two months ago, which has also helped me.

“I’m really looking forward to the next couple of years here.

“The main thing has been, the club’s been really good in helping my family to settle, which has made things easier for me as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to his move to Wigan, Wardle spent the second part of last season on loan with Warrington Wolves.

The Warriors come up against the centre’s former side on Sunday afternoon at the DW Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup (K.O. 2.30pm).

Peet’s side overcame Leeds Rhinos at Headingley in the sixth round to book their place in the last eight.