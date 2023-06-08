News you can trust since 1853
Jake Wardle hails the derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens as the best he's played in

Jake Wardle says as an outsider you can’t truly appreciate just how big the derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens is until you’ve been involved in it.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read

Matty Peet’s side travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday evening, as they look to bounce back from their Magic Weekend defeat to Catalans Dragons.

Wardle featured in his first derby game back in April, as Wigan produced a 14-6 victory over their rivals at the DW Stadium in the traditional Good Friday fixture.

"I loved it,” he said.

"It’s probably the biggest game I’ve been involved in.

"From an outside perspective, you know it’s a big one, but you don’t understand how big it actually is.

“With the atmosphere, they are the sort of games you want to play in.

"It’s massive for the town, so I can’t wait to play in a few more.

"When the fixtures get released at the beginning of the year, you always look out for Saints.

"You’ve got to embrace these away matches.

"One of the reasons we play is to be involved in these games, you’ve just got to embrace it and enjoy it.

"You want your fans singing loud and proud, so hopefully we can put in a good performance to get the win.

"I’ve had a taste of it now, and I think it’s just about going back to basics because a lot of emotion gets brought into the game, so after a rocky few weeks there’s no greater time to perform better than we have been.”

Wardle says the Warriors are determined to put their 46-22 loss to Catalans Dragons behind them.

"The camp has been positive since Magic,” he added.

"There are obviously a lot of lessons to be learnt from that game but we’ve a good fixture to rectify a lot of our wrongdoings and we can’t wait for it.

"We know where we went wrong and we know what we need to do to fix those things.

"Saints are a very good team so if we can beat them it would give us a lot of confidence, and that can go a long way."

