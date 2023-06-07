The Warriors travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday evening to take on Paul Wellens side (K.O. 8pm).

Shorrocks admits he’s excited for the fixture, but knows improvements will need to be made from the Magic Weekend defeat to Catalans Dragons.

"It doesn’t get much bigger than this,” he said.

Joe Shorrocks

"We’re looking to bounce back after a tough loss at Magic- we need to improve and we need to do it fast.

"Saints have been the team to beat in the last four years, so we will need to step up our game.

"They’re building a good bit of form, and are still the benchmark in the league.

"This fixture always has a good atmosphere, whether it is at the DW Stadium or at their place.

"I’m looking forward to playing there against that hostile crowd, but hopefully our fans turn out in their numbers.

"If our supporters bring their voice then that will help us on the pitch.

"Hopefully it’ll bring the best out of us after last week, and hopefully it’s a good time to be playing them.

"If we win this it’ll put us in good stead for a tough couple of weeks.

"Hopefully we will be able to build into what we want to be.”

In the last derby game against St Helens, Shorrocks started in the halves due to Wigan’s high number of absentees in that area.

With a number of players returning from injury in the last few weeks, the 23-year-old has returned to a more familiar position.

"I’m loving just playing at the minute,” he added.

"Whether that’s in the halves, the back row, or loose forward- I’m just loving it.

"I want to help the team in any way I can.

"If it’s in a position more familiar to me then it’s just about nailing it down and putting my stamp on it.

"It doesn’t take too much to adapt, it’s just about having a few words with the coaches, whether it’s Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) in defence or Tommy (Leuluai) in attack.