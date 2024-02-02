Jake Wardle on off-season injury clean-up, building on best season yet and working with new recruit Keighran

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having played a major part in the 10-2 Grand Final victory over Catalans, the England international missed last year’s end-of-season series against Tonga due to injury.

Wardle instead had a clean-up on his knee during the off-season, and returned to action in the abandoned pre-season friendly against Wakefield Trinity.

Jake Wardle scored 16 tries in 31 appearances during his debut year at Wigan

He is set to feature against Hull FC with head coach Matt Peet expected to field his strongest side available.

“Pre-season has been slightly different for myself compared to the rest of the lads,” Wardle explained.

“But it’s been tough for everyone, just as pre-seasons should be.

“It was an injury that I had to deal with for the last two months of last season.

“It was a little clean-out I needed in my knee, nothing too major.

“It was about managing it last year and then I got it sorted during the off-season and hopefully it will be fine this year.

“It’s given me an opportunity to work on areas that I not necessarily neglected, but things that I’ve not had a chance to work on as much.

“I’ve been able to do the gym a bit more on the upper body especially. There’s always positives to take out of it.”

Wardle is hoping to continue his form into the new season and build on his best professional year to date, with the club’s campaign kicking off on February 17 against Craig Lingard’s Castleford Tigers.

The 25-year-old crossed for 16 tries in 31 appearances during his debut campaign in Cherry & White, and was included in the Super League Dream Team for the first time.

“I think last year, coming to a new club, it couldn’t have gone much better,” he continued.

“For me now, it’s about building on that. I want to enjoy it again, I feel like that’s when I play my best.

“I’m in the environment where I think that’s possible and hopefully I can enjoy it as much as I did last year.

“I’ve been here 12 months and it feels like I’ve been here a lot longer just because of how welcomed you are.

“I’d say the same about the new lads. They have turned up and you wouldn’t think they are new, they’ve settled in really well and that’s a credit to the club, the staff and the rest of the players as well.”

Among the new recruits is fellow centre Adam Keighran, who reported to pre-season training at the beginning of January on a two-year contract from Catalans Dragons.

The Australian takes shirt number three for his first season at the DW Stadium, having impressed in Perpignan following his switch from the NRL.

“He’s a very good centre, very consistent,” Wardle said of Keighran.

“Toby King did very well for us last year, and hopefully Adam can come and pick up where Toby left off.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him. He’s a good bloke as well and fits in really well here at Wigan.